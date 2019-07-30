Report: Newcastle close to signing Allan Saint-Maximin

According to reports from The Daily Mirror, Newcastle United are close to completing the signing of Allan Saint-Maximin in the next few days.
With just more than a week remaining in the transfer window, the Magpies are actively looking to add a few players to their ranks, especially in the attacking department.
Newcastle have signed Joelinton on a club-record transfer fee while they have confirmed the signings of Kyle Scott and Jake Turner yesterday.
And now it seems the Magpies are close to completing the signing of Allan Saint-Maximin from Nice in a deal worth £17 million.
Newcastle have been chasing him throughout the summer, but they were struggling to meet the French club’s asking price. At one point it seemed like the transfer could have fallen through.
However, The Mirror now claims that the deal is going through and that Newcastle will soon be able to land their fourth signing of the summer.
Saint-Maximin is an exciting young talent, and is a very good dribbler. Newcastle will have a fearsome attacking line up if he joins, with Miguel Almiron and Joelinton already at the club.