Report: Newcastle boss Steve Bruce keen to sign Andy Carroll

Newcastle United have signed Joelinton for a club-record fee earlier this week but Steve Bruce is still looking to bolster his strike department.
The Magpies boss wants another striker in his side, and Newcastle have been linked with a host of strikers in recent weeks.
The Telegraph reported earlier this week that Bruce is contemplating to bring Andy Carroll back to St James’ Park in the summer transfer window.
The 30-year-old is a free agent following his release by West Ham, and Newcastle have been in touch with Carroll’s camp.
The Chronicle now reports that Carroll, who was recovering from an ankle injury, is now fully fit and has been given the ‘green light’ to find a new club.
Carroll has been working with a fitness coach and is now running again and taking part in his own private pre-season.
The 9-times capped England international is keen to move to his old club, while Bruce wants him as well. The Newcastle boss was concerned over his fitness. However, those fears have now been allayed with his latest fitness report.