Report: Newcastle are in talks to sign Ryan Fraser

Newcastle United managing director Lee Charnley has insisted that Mike Ashley is “100% committed” to the Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of the club.

The Saudi-backed consortium withdrew their bid to buy Newcastle United yesterday, although the Premier League is yet to comment on the matter.





Charnley has said that the current focus must now be on supporting Steve Bruce in the transfer market and on the preparations for the new season.

While Ashley is desperate to sell the club, it remains to be seen how the Magpies carry out their plans in the transfer market.

According to the Shields Gazette, Newcastle are in discussions over a possible transfer for Ryan Fraser who is available on free after leaving AFC Bournemouth this summer.

Fraser is reportedly a long-term target of Newcastle. Steve Bruce is a big fan of the player, and at the moment discussions are ongoing with the 26-year-old about a possible switch to St James’ Park.

However, the Magpies are likely to face competitions from Premier League rivals West Ham and Crystal Palace, both are interested in signing him.

Fraser decided to not extend his contract for the rest of the 2019/20 season following the return of football. His form has dipped in the past 12 months, but he is still a very handy player on a free transfer.

The Scotland international scored seven goals and provided 14 assists in 2018/19, and he would be a very good signing for the Magpies.

The Telegraph reported earlier this week that Crystal Palace are considering making a move for Fraser in the summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether Palace move for him as a potential replacement for Wilfried Zaha who has set his heart on leaving the club.