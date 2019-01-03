Report: Newcastle and Wolves eye move for Mbaye Diagne

According to reports from Italian media outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Premier League duo – Newcastle and Wolves, are considering to make a move for Senegal international Mbaye Diagne.
The 27-year-old has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 20 goals in 17 top flight games for Kasimpasa.
His incredible season in Turkey hasn’t gone unnoticed, and he is attracting a huge amount of attention from big Premier League and other European clubs.
TMW reports that four Premier League clubs are vying for his signature. Along with Newcastle and Wolves, Manuel Pellegrini’s West Ham and struggling Fulham are in the battle to sign the striker.
Clubs from France, Spain, and China are also interested in securing his services. The report adds that it will cost at least £9 million to land the in-form striker in January.
Both Newcastle and Wolves are in the hunt to sign a striker in January, and Diagne could be a decent addition to the squad.
If he manages to replicate anything like his current form in the Premier League, he would turn out to be a masterstroke signing for either of the clubs.