Report: Newcastle and West Ham interested in M’Baye Niang

Newcastle United and West Ham United are interested in signing M’Baye Niang from Rennes in the summer transfer window, according to Foot Mercato.

It has been reported that Rennes want €20 million (£17.97 million) as transfer fee for the 25-year-old forward, with the French club having already turned down an offer of €15 million (£13.48 million) from Qatari side Al-Duhai.

The report in the French publication has stated that West Ham, Newcastle and Eintracht Frankfurt all want the Senegal international.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Niang made 24 starts and two substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Rennes this season, scoring 10 goals in the process.

The forward also made four starts and and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for the French club this campaign this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the forward made 19 starts and 10 substitute appearances in the league for Rennes, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The former Watford loanee also scored one goal and provided one assist in nine Europa League games last season, according to WhoScored.

Good signing for Newcastle United or West Ham United?

Niang is a good forward, but Newcastle and West Ham should be looking at someone more prolific.