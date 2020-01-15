Report: Newcastle and Tottenham want Wylan Cyprien

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Newcastle United are interested in signing Nice midfielder Wylan Cyprien in the January transfer window.
The report claims that the Magpies have made enquiries regarding the availability of the 24-year-old midfielder.
Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has insisted that he is keen to bolster the squad this month, and Cyprien has emerged as a potential option for the Magpies in January.
Cyprien has emerged as a key player for Patrick Vieira’s Nice this season making 20 appearances. He has scored seven goals and provided five assists in all competitions for the French side.
However, the Magpies could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of the midfielder who is valued at around £20 million.
It remains to be seen whether Spurs make any move for Cyprien following the signing of Gedson Fernandes.
The north London club have signed the young Benfica midfielder on an 18-month loan deal, and it is highly unlikely they would go for another midfielder especially when they need to address other areas of the pitch.
It means Newcastle stand to have a better chance of landing Cyprien. He is a technically gifted midfielder who will add mobility, energy, and spark to the Newcastle midfield.