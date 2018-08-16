Report: Newcastle and Genoa still negotiating for Achraf Lazaar

According to reports from Ginalucadimarzio.com, Italian club Genoa are locked in negotiation with Newcastle United to sign Achraf Lazaar this summer.
The report claims that there have been some disagreements over the player’s “purchase clause”, but Genoa are working hard to bring the 26-year-old defender to Italy.
The left-back was signed by Rafael Benitez in 2016, but he barely featured for the Magpies during his two-year stay at the Tyneside club.
He managed just four games for the Magpies, and spent last season on loan at Benevento. The move turned into a nightmare for him as he found game time hard to come by and was eventually exiled from the squad.
Lazaar has not featured in pre-season games and it became very clear that Newcastle will look to push him out of the exit door.
The left-back is most likely to replace Diego Laxalt who is heading to Milan.
Newcastle are a bit short of cover in both full-back positions but Benitez probably has made the right decision. He doesn’t feature in the manager’s plan, and it is the best solution for all the three parties involved.