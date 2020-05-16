Report: Newcastle and Everton target James Rodriguez wants Atletico Madrid move

According to reports from Onda Cero, Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez doesn’t want to leave Spain in the summer transfer window.
The Colombian international has dropped down the pecking order at Los Blancos under Zinedine Zidane, and the club could offload him in the summer. He is not in Zidane’s first-team plans for next season, and several Premier League clubs are vying for his signature.
Rodriguez, who spent the last couple of seasons with Bayern Munich, doesn’t want to leave Spain, and instead wishes to join Real’s derby rivals Atletico Madrid.
The news will come as a blow for clubs like Newcastle, Everton and Wolves, who are showing keen interest in bringing him to the Premier League.
Earlier this week, Caracol reported that Newcastle are interested in signing the Colombian. The player will cost in the region of £28 million. Rodriguez would be a top-class signing for the Magpies provided the £300m takeover goes through.
The potential new owners look ambitious as they are ready to invest £200 million on recruitment and infrastructure.
Likewise, last month reports claimed that Everton are in pole position to sign Rodriguez.
Although the transfer window is highly unpredictable and any potential move cannot be ruled out as yet, if the player refuses to leave Spain, then it’s a blow definitely for the two Premier League clubs.