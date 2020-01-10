Report: Newcastle and Aston Villa target Olivier Giroud agrees terms with Inter Milan

According to reports from Sky Italy (The Sun transfer blog; 10th Jan, 2020), Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has agreed a two-and-a-half year contract with Inter Milan.
The French striker has dropped down the pecking order at Chelsea, and he is all set to leave Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window.
The 97-times capped France international has made only two starts in the Premier League and he is yet to score for the club this season.
The Nerazzurri are willing to pay a maximum of €5 million (£4.35m) for Giroud. However, according to reports from The Guardian, Chelsea are demanding a fee in the region of £8.5m for the 33-year-old.
Blow for Newcastle & Aston Villa
Newcastle United have reportedly shown interest in signing the former Arsenal striker on loan this month, while there was strong interest in the player from Aston Villa as well.
In any case, Villa are ineligible to land another player from Chelsea on a loan deal having already signed Danny Drinkwater on a short-term deal.
However, as it stands, Giroud is heading towards Italy instead. Inter are doing well in the Serie A, and it is understandable why Giroud has chosen them over Villa and Newcastle.