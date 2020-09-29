Report: Negotiations between Bayern Munich and Leeds United for Michael Cuisance entering the decisive phase

Leeds United want to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Michael Cuisance before next week’s summer transfer deadline, and according to Bild’s Head of Football Christian Falk, negotiations between both clubs are entering a decisive phase, with the Frenchman permitted to leave the Allianz Arena.

Update @MichaelCUISANCE: the negotiations between @FCBayern and @LUFC are entering the decisive phase. the player has permission to leave the club @BILD_Bayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 29, 2020

Transfer expert and Sky Sports man Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the news, adding that talks are progressing and that personal terms have been agreed with the 21-year-old, with Leeds ready to part with £18 million for his signature.





Talks progressing between Leeds and Bayern Münich for Michaël Cuisance. Personal terms already agreed. €20m as final fee offered by Leeds to complete the deal. ⚪️ #LUFC #Bayern #transfers https://t.co/WZ8c4TjUH8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2020

Cuisance wants to leave Bayern in order for his development not to stall after playing just 12 games across all competitions last term, and Leeds have presented him with a project and offer that excite him.

The France youth international won the Champions League and Bundesliga title with the Germans last term, and his potential and talents caught the Whites’ eyes.

Leeds want to bolster their options in the middle of the park, and Cuisance’s ability to play in both defensive and attacking midfield roles will definitely come handy.