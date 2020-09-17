Report: Nathaniel Clyne to train with Crystal Palace in the hope of securing a move after Liverpool exit

According to The Athletic’s Matt Woosnam, English full-back Nathaniel Clyne is set to start training with Crystal Palace in the hope of securing a move after his Liverpool departure at the end of 2019-20.

The 29-year-old has been a free agent since he was released after five seasons with the Reds, but he could be playing at Selhurst Park this season if he is able to convince manager Roy Hodgson of his quality and fitness.





Clyne played for Palace as a school boy and made 137 appearances for the first-team before leaving for Southampton in the summer of 2012 and later joining Liverpool in the summer of 2015, and his versatility could come handy if signed with summer arrival Nathan Ferguson still recovering from a knee injury.

The England international was a regular in his first two seasons at Anfield, making 93 appearances, but injuries and the emergence of Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back saw him lost his starting berth.

The defender made only 10 appearances in his last three seasons in Liverpool, spending 2018-19 on loan at Bournemouth and making no appearances during the 2019–20 season due to continuing injury problems after an anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained in a pre-season friendly against Borussia Dortmund in July 2019.

Clyne spent four seasons with Palace during their days in the Championship, and he will be keen to prove himself in training in the next two weeks and get a deal.