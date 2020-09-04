Report: Napoli midfielder Allan heading to Everton training ground

According to Sky Sports, Napoli central midfielder Allan is heading to the Everton training ground now.

It has been reported that Allan has had a medial already and is now heading to the Premier League club’s training ground.





Sky Sports had earlier reported that the 29-year-old central midfielder was to have a medical at the Toffees.

The Brazil international flew to England on Wednesday and will cost Everton an initial transfer fee of £21.7 million, according to the report.

Sky Sports have posted a video of Allan getting to a car and heading to the Everton training ground this morning.

Would Allan be a good signing for Everton?

Allan is one of the best central midfielders in Italy, and Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti worked with the Brazil international at Napli.

The former Udinese star is at the top of his game, and he would make an immediate impact at Everton.

The 29-year-old can hold his own in the middle of the park, and his wealth of experience and knowledge of Ancelotti’s inner workings would enhance the Toffees’ chances of challenging for the Champions League places in the Premier League next season.

Ancelotti is one of the best managers in the world, and he will be determined to bring success to Everton.