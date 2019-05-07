Report: Napoli keen on summer move for Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez

According to The Northern Echo, Serie A giants Napoli are interested in the services of Newcastle United forward Ayoze Perez ahead of the summer transfer window.
The Spanish winger has been in excellent form this term, scoring 11 goals and assisting two others in 36 Premier League games for the Magpies.
Perez is also on the radar of Real Betis, but Napoli, who offer regular Champions League football have been impressed with his performances in the second half of the campaign, and are keen to test Newcastle’s resolve for the £20million-rated star.
The 25-year-old arrived Saint James’ Park from Tenerife for £1million in June 2014, and has gone on to score 41 goals in 178 appearances.
With his current contract expiring in the summer of 2021, Newcastle are already planning on handing Perez a new deal, but the forward’s future could depend on if manager Rafa Benitez stays beyond the season.
The lure of Champions League football and competing for the Serie A might be too good to turn down for the Spaniard, and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can manage to hold on to one of their most-prized possessions this summer.