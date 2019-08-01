Blog Teams Everton Report: Napoli keen on Crystal Palace forward and Everton target Wilfried Zaha

Report: Napoli keen on Crystal Palace forward and Everton target Wilfried Zaha

1 August, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

According to Sportsmail, Napoli are ready to push for a move for Crystal Palace forward and Everton target Wilfried Zaha after losing Lille’s Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal.

The 24-year-old is set to join the Gunners, who was earlier keen on Zaha, in a £72 million deal, and while his decision was supposed to help boost the Toffees in their race for the Palace star, it could end up being a blow.

Napoli are in the process of rebuilding their squad this summer in order to finally beat Juventus to the Serie A title, and manager Carlo Ancelotti wants a quality forward.

Everton already officially confirmed their interest in Zaha, but claimed that no progress has been made after Palace knocked back their first bid.

Everton will be keen to get a deal over the line for the 26-year-old who wants to leave Selhurst Park this summer, but they clearly weren’t able to meet Palace’s £80 million asking price with their last bid.

Napoli are ready to pay £60 million, and while it remains to be seen if it will be accepted, it is a serious threat to the Goodison Park outfit’s chances of getting their man.

Manager Marco Silva wants to boost his attack, and while a deal is expected to be sealed for Juventus’ striker Moise Kean, adding a winger in the mould of Zaha to the squad will even make them better and boost their chances of making top-seven this season.

Trevor Sinclair raves about West Ham striker Sebastien Haller
Steve Bruce hopes Issac Hayden will stay at Newcastle

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye