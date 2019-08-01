Report: Napoli keen on Crystal Palace forward and Everton target Wilfried Zaha

According to Sportsmail, Napoli are ready to push for a move for Crystal Palace forward and Everton target Wilfried Zaha after losing Lille’s Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal.
The 24-year-old is set to join the Gunners, who was earlier keen on Zaha, in a £72 million deal, and while his decision was supposed to help boost the Toffees in their race for the Palace star, it could end up being a blow.
Napoli are in the process of rebuilding their squad this summer in order to finally beat Juventus to the Serie A title, and manager Carlo Ancelotti wants a quality forward.
Everton already officially confirmed their interest in Zaha, but claimed that no progress has been made after Palace knocked back their first bid.
EFC statement: 'Everton categorically denies bid has been submitted to C.Palace for Zaha that included increased sum plus Tosun/McCarthy. EFC & Crystal Palace have very good relationship. Bid was made over weekend which was turned down. Both clubs agreed that was end of matter."
— Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) July 29, 2019
Everton will be keen to get a deal over the line for the 26-year-old who wants to leave Selhurst Park this summer, but they clearly weren’t able to meet Palace’s £80 million asking price with their last bid.
Napoli are ready to pay £60 million, and while it remains to be seen if it will be accepted, it is a serious threat to the Goodison Park outfit’s chances of getting their man.
Manager Marco Silva wants to boost his attack, and while a deal is expected to be sealed for Juventus’ striker Moise Kean, adding a winger in the mould of Zaha to the squad will even make them better and boost their chances of making top-seven this season.