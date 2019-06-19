Report: Napoli keen on £25 million-rated Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney

According to The Scottish Sun, Serie A giants Napoli are keen on Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney as manager Carlo Ancelotti is a huge fan of the accomplishments and talents of the youngster.
The 22-year-old is already on the radar of Arsenal, but the Italians have also made enquiries and are hoping Champions League football and the attraction of playing in a bigger league would lure him.
Celtic value Tierney around £25 million and could be willing to do business if Napoli or any other suitor meet their asking price.
The Scotland international has already established himself as the best left-back in the Scottish Premiership, and he could be open to a new challenge and the chance to win silverware elsewhere.
Tierney, a Parkhead fans favourites, has eight winners medals to his name with the Hoops, and has also made over 150 appearances.
The 12-time capped Scotland international isn’t short of suitors given his talent and huge potential, and with Napoli showing interest, it remains to be seen if Celtic will be able to hold on to their prized possession for much longer.