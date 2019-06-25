Report: Napoli and Juventus chase Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier

According to reports from The Mirror, Napoli and Juventus are keen to sign Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier in the summer transfer window.
The report claims that Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti has already opened talks with Spurs to sign the 28-year-old defender.
Trippier, who is on £65k-per-week wages, has established himself as an important player under Mauricio Pochettino but Spurs are willing to sell him at the right price.
The England international made 27 appearances in the Premier League last season, but his performances have been inconsistent and uninspiring.
Serie A champions Juventus are equally keen to sign Trippier who is valued at £25 million by Tottenham.
Although Napoli are in pole position, Juventus could move for him as Joao Cancelo may be leaving a spot free at right back by moving to Manchester City.
Trippier’s form dropped massively after the World Cup and not many Spurs fans will be disappointed to see him leave the club.
If Spurs get anything around £25 million for the defender, it would be seen as a decent business by the club.