Report: Nacho Monreal has signed a new one-year deal at Arsenal

According to The Sun, Arsenal left-back Nacho Monreal has signed new one-year deal at the club with an option of a 12-month extension.
The Emirates Stadium outfit are yet to make an official announcement, but one is expected soon.
It was rumoured that Monreal was ready to quit Arsenal this summer and head back to La Liga, with Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao keen on the former Malaga left-back, but The Sun claims he penned fresh terms with the North Londoners earlier this year, and he will now head into his seventh year at the club as he is still very much part of manager Unai Emery’s plans.
The 33-year-old featured in 22 league games last term, and is expected to provide Kieran Tierney with competition and cover should Arsenal secure the signing of the Scotland international from Celtic this summer.
Monreal is expected to remain on his £65,000-a-week wages going forward, and having such experienced defender within his ranks for a little while will come as a huge boost for Emery.