Report: Monaco eye loan move for Tottenham winger Georges-Kevin N’Koudou

According to reports from Sky Sports, Ligue 1 outfit Monaco are close to signing Georges-Kevin N’Koudou on loan from Tottenham Hotspur this month.
The report claims that Monaco are in talks with Spurs over a loan deal for the 23-year-old winger.
N’Koudou joined Tottenham for £11m in 2016, signed by Mauricio Pochettino. However, he has failed to recapture the form he showed during his time at Marseille, and is now heading out of Spurs on a temporary deal.
He spent the second half of last season on loan at Burnley. N’Koudou impressed as a substitute in the win at Fulham, setting up Harry Winks for a stoppage-time winner.
Pochettino spoke about keeping him with the side but the club probably felt it would best for him if he gets regular games elsewhere.
St Etienne have also been interested in the winger, while Besiktas had an earlier approach knocked back.
Spurs are also looking to offload Vincent Janssen, who is in talks over a loan move to Real Betis.