Report: Moise Kean has been told by the Everton hierarchy that they are counting on him for next season

Everton will not play in Europe next season after failing to be consistent this term, and manager Carlo Ancelotti will hope he can lead his side to a top-six finish next term.

The Toffees will have to significantly improve at both ends of the pitch, and while another centre-back is on their radar, the club aren’t particularly and actively looking to bring in a striker.





Ancelotti has faith in Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Moise Kean is expected to continue to provide quality cover and competition.

According to The Athletic’s Patrick Boyland, Everton have told the 20-year-old that they are counting on him for next season, and they are still confident that he can come good going forward.

The Italian international arrived at Goodison Park from Juventus for an initial £29 million last summer and was highly rated across Europe having scored seven goals in five starts over the course of 16 Serie A games for the Old Lady last term.

Kean has struggled to make an impact at Everton, starting just five times in the Premier League and coming off the bench 23 times.

He has scored just once and assisted twice, and he has a lot of hard work to do if he is to become a success in the English top-flight.

Ancelotti can help mould Kean into one of the best finishers around and help him fulfill his potential, and getting the best out of the youngster is another challenge the Italian manager will look to conquer.