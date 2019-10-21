Report: Mike Ashley met with two Mexican businessmen over Newcastle United sales

According to The Athletic, Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley met with two Mexican businessmen in London last week to discuss a possible sale of the club.
After the takeover plans by UAE-based Bin Zayed Group fell through, the Magpies have been recently linked with another possible takeover by former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon.
However, no suitors have been able to meet Ashley’s demands.
Nothing concrete emerged from the latest meeting either, with Ashley said to have come across as “rude”.
The Alejandro Irarragorri-led Orlegi Group, who owns Santos Laguna, were said to have had Newcastle on their radar in May, but it is unknown if they are the same set of Mexicans that had the latest meeting with the Newcastle chief.
Ashley has owned the Saint James’ Park outfit since 2007, but the Toons haven’t recorded real progress, relegating twice and constantly struggling to stay up in the top-flight.
Many attempts to buy Newcastle have fallen through, and last week’s own has now made the long list.
In 2005, a film titled Goal! tells the story of a Mexican-born footballer called Santiago Munez who is offered a trial with Newcastle and eventually goes on to fulfil his childhood dream of playing football professionally.
The club had since caught the attention of the Mexican businessmen as a result of the movie, but it remains to be seen if their fantasies will ever become reality after last week’s meeting.