Report: Middlesbrough want Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers

According to reports from TeamTalk, four Championship clubs including Middlesbrough are interested in signing Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers before the transfer deadline.
The report claims that Fulham, Derby, and Huddersfield are also interested in signing the defender. All the four clubs have asked Spurs if they can take the 22-year-old on loan for the rest of the season.
Carter-Vickers spent the first half of the season on loan at Stoke City. However, he was recalled by Spurs at the start of the month after he fell out of favour of Stoke manager Michael O’Neill.
The eight-times capped United States international has been chased by foreign clubs as well, but he wants to stay in England.
Good move for Boro?
Carter-Vickers is way down the pecking order at Spurs and he is not even in the long-term plans of Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.
Therefore, a move away from the club should be beneficial for him. He had loan spells at Swansea, Sheffield United and Ipswich Town and would be a handy signing for any Championship club.
Boro are struggling in the Championship this season with only 35 points from 29 games. They are 17th in the table, and need quality players to move up the ladder.