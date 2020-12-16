Report: Middlesbrough plotting January move for Everton’s Yannick Bolasie

According to The Sun, English Championship outfit Middlesbrough are plotting a move for Everton winger Yannick Bolasie ahead of the January transfer window.

Boro manager Neil Warnock was keen to bring the 31-year-old to Riverside during the last summer transfer window, but the move fell through on transfer deadline day.





Bolasie isn’t in the plans of Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti and wasn’t included in the club’s 25-man Premier League squad.

The Italian has told him to leave, and while he has continued to train with the team, an exit is very much on the cards next month.

The winger joined Everton from Crystal Palace for £25 million in the summer of 2016, but has only played 32 games since his arrival.

An anterior cruciate ligament injury ruled him out of action between December 2016 and December 2017, and he hasn’t played for the Toffees since 2018, spending the last two seasons on loan at Aston Villa, Anderlecht and Sporting.

Bolasie hasn’t been able to convince Ancelotti to make him part of his plans at Goodison Park, but Warnock believes he could play a huge role in helping his side secure Premier League promotion.

Bolasie helped Palace seal a return to the top-flight in 2012-13 and did play a role as Villa secured promotion to the EPL in 2018-19.

While he hasn’t particularly impressed in the EPL, he still has the quality to help a side like Boro, and a January deal could do both sides a lot of good.

He has just a few months left on the five-year deal he signed when he joined Everton, and the club will be happy to see his back next month.

While things didn’t go as he would have wanted at Goodison Park, returning to the Championship could help get his career back on track, and helping Boro to seal promotion will give him another chance to prove himself in the top-flight.