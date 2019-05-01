Report: Middlesbrough keen on £2million summer deal for Celtic’s Scott Sinclair

According to The Sun, English Championship outfit Middlesbrough are looking at a £2million summer deal to bring Celtic winger Scott Sinclair back to England.
The 30-year-old has spent three seasons with the Scottish giants and has just a year left on his current contract.
Boro, currently seventh in the league table are aiming to secure Premier League promotion by finishing in the play-offs zone, but they will have to win their last game of the regular campaign and hope Derby County drop points in their last two fixtures to have a chance.
The Championship side are interested in having Sinclair in their ranks for next season no matter what happens with their promotion ambitions, and it remains to be seen if the English forward will be interested in returning to England having earlier spent time with the likes of Aston Villa and Swansea.
Boro will have to beat Derby to the last play-off spot and then beat the likes of Leeds United, Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion to the last promotion berth following the automatic promotions of Norwich City and Sheffield United if they want to be playing in the English top-flight next season, and getting it done might just tempt the Celtic star into moving.
Sinclair has helped the Bhoys to back to back Scottish Premiership titles since arriving Parkhead, scoring 40 league goals in 98 appearances till date and is set to add another winners medal to his personal collection this term, with 11 points now between the Hoops and closest title challengers Rangers following 33 rounds of games.