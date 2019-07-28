Report: Middlesbrough join the race to sign Leeds target Ben Gibson

According to reports from The Sunday People (printed edition, page 51) Middlesbrough are keeping an eye on Burnley defender Ben Gibson this summer.
The 26-year-old joined Burnley last season from Middlesbrough for £15 million but the Clarets are apparently ready to let him go this summer after he endured a torrid time at Turf Moor.
The Northern Echo reported last week that several Premier League clubs are vying for his signature including Newcastle, Aston Villa, Norwich and Sheffield United.
However, there are interests from the Championship clubs as well with Leeds United being linked with a move. And now the Sunday People reports that Boro manager Jonathan Woodgate is keen to bring Gibson back to the Riverside on loan.
Woodgate, who played alongside Gibson, wants a reunion with the defender who is also the nephew of club chairman Steve Gibson.
Boro are looking to sign a defender this summer after losing Aden Flit who joined Cardiff City for £6 million.
It would be a dream signing for Boro if they can secure his signature on loan this summer. Gibson could be tempted to return to his boyhood club as he seeks to get his career back on track.
Leeds are also looking to sign a replacement for Pontus Jansson, who left the club earlier this summer, and Gibson would be a superb signing for them.