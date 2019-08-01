Report: Middlesbrough in talks to sign Rangers target Alan Hutton

Glasgow Rangers were reportedly interested in bringing their former defender Alan Hutton to the Ibrox club this summer.
However, it seems, they are likely to lose the battle to sign the player, with Championship outfit Middlesbrough now leading the race for his signature.
According to reports from Football Insider, Championship outfit Middlesbrough are in talks to sign Hutton before the end of the transfer window.
The 34-year-old vastly experienced right-back is now a free agent after leaving Aston Villa earlier this summer.
Hutton started his senior career at Ibrox after emerging from the club’s youth academy. He spent six seasons at the Gers before joining Spurs in 2007.
The former Scotland international made 21 Championship appearances for Villa last season, but the newly-promoted Premier League club decided against offering him a new deal.
Rangers have done extremely well in the summer transfer window, but Hutton on a free transfer would be an excellent addition to the side.
It seems he could be heading towards Riverside instead this summer.