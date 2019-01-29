Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Report: Middlesbrough and Leicester City keeping close eye on Leeds starlet Jordan Stevens

According to reports from The Mirror (transfer live blog, 13:25 pm), Middlesbrough and Leicester City are keeping a close eye on Leeds United starlet Jordan Stevens.

The report claims that both the clubs are tracking one of Leeds United’s exciting young midfield talents.

The 18-year-old joined Leeds during the summer transfer window from Forest Green Rovers on an initial two and a half year deal with an optional extra year for an undisclosed fee.

The youngster can play in central midfield and can operate as a right winger.

Stevens was first named on the bench by Bielsa during Leeds’s 2-1 defeat to QPR in the FA Cup third round. He was an unused substitute in a 2-0 win against Derby County earlier this month, and played his first minutes of Championship football the following week when he replaced Mateusz Klich during the Whites’ 2-1 defeat against Stoke City.

The report adds that Boro and Leicester have been regular visitors to Leeds’ Under-23s to take a close look at the youngster.

