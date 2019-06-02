Report: Middlesbrough and Aston Villa want Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle

According to reports from The Chronicle, Newcastle United ‘will field interest’ in Dwight Gayle who is reportedly wanted by a host of clubs in the summer.
The report claims that the newly promoted Premier League clubs Norwich City and Aston Villa are interested in signing him, while Championship outfit Middlesbrough are in the hunt for his signature as well.
Gayle joined West Bromwich Albion on loan last season as a part of the deal that saw Salomon Rondon moving the other way. He enjoyed a superb 2018-19 campaign, scoring 24 goals, but it has been reported that the Baggies have ruled themselves out of the bidding war for the striker.
Newcastle are still hopeful of getting a good deal for him, and expect to recoup in excess of the £10m they paid Crystal Palace to sign him in 2016. In fact, the Magpies hope a second-tier outfit may even be willing to pay towards £15m.
SL’ verdict
Gayle is a proven Championship striker and his record in the second-tier of English football is outstanding. However, he has failed to replicate such scoring records in the Premier League, and Newcastle are unlikely to keep him at the club.
Having said that, his future at the club is largely dependant on whether Rafael Benitez who opted to let Gayle join West Brom on loan for the 2018/19 campaign, stays at the club beyond the summer. The Spaniard has a contract at the club till the end of this month, and he is yet to agree to a new deal.
The Chronicle claims that Gayle would ideally like another opportunity to show his talent in the Premier League, but it is unlikely he will get the opportunity to prove that with Newcastle.