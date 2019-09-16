Report: Michael Keane harbours aspirations of becoming Everton captain one day

According to The Athletic, Everton centre-back Michael Keane harbours aspirations of becoming the club’s captain one day.
Seamus Coleman currently wears the armband and has been a huge influence on and off the pitch.
The Irishman is always there for his Toffees teammates when things aren’t going right, constantly keeping them motivated via texts, and that act is said to have left a lasting impression on Keane.
The 26-year-old wants to continue growing as a leader, and he definitely will be favourite to skipper Everton once the 30-year-old right-back moves on.
Without a doubt, Marco Silva’s side could do with more leaders all around the pitch given how lackluster and they were during Sunday’s 3-1 loss to Bournemouth, and Keane has always proven to be one at the back.
Since arriving from Burnley for a fee that could rise to £30 million in the summer of 2017, the England international has grown into one of the best defenders in the top-flight, becoming a regular in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions starting XI.
Everton need to improve their dismal away form, and the onus is on players like Keane to step up their performances on the road and get other players inspired during games.