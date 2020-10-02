Report: Michael Cuisance was shocked when told he failed Leeds United medical

Leeds United fans were eagerly anticipating an official announcement from the club to herald the arrival of France youth international midfielder Michael Cuisance from Bayern Munich.

As a matter of fact, the Elland Road outfit were starting to put together promotional material for his unveiling and had plans to officially announce him yesterday.





Cuisance arrived in Yorkshire on Wednesday and began his medical, only for scans to turn up an issue with one of his feet.

Leeds pulled the plug on the deal immediately despite already agreeing to pay Bayern around £20 million on Tuesday.

They performed further assessments and weighed up the risk, but decided it wasn’t worth one taking after mulling the results over and taking advice from head of medicine Rob Price.

According to The Athletic, Cuisance was shocked after receiving the news, leaving for the airport to return to Germany afterwards.

Given the physical demands of head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s intense training sessions and style of play, Leeds weren’t ready for a repeat of another Jean-Kevin Augustin saga.

The RB Leipzig striker struggled with his fitness upon moving to Elland Road in January, suffering a recurrence of a previous hamstring injury in training in June.

The club weren’t ready to take a risk with Cuisance and will now look to move on to other targets, with a move for Leicester City’s Demarai Gray said to be on the cards.