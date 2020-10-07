Report: Michael Cuisance finally reacts to Leeds United failed medical

France youth international Michael Cuisance has been officially presented as a Marseille player today after joining from Bayern Munich on summer transfer deadline day.

However, the Elland Road outfit pulled the plug on the £20 million deal after scans turned up an issue with one of his feet.

Leeds performed further assessments, weighed up the risk, and concluded Cuisance could struggle to adapt to the physical demands of playing under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

After mulling the results over and taking advice from head of medicine Rob Price, they reckoned he wasn’t in the right condition to be part of their physically-intense side.

Cuisance has since passed Marseille medical, and has finally commented on the failed Leeds move when asked about it during his unveiling.

“There was no problem with the medical examination,” the former Bayern midfielder said.

“I had one in Marseille and it went very well. There was no problem on my side. Afterwards, I don’t know more. Here I passed it and I’m in good shape.”

Reports in Germany (via The Athletic) claim there were problems with the financial agreement between Leeds and Bayern at the last minute, citing that as a reason why the Whites pulled the plug on the deal.

While Bayern also insisted that nothing was wrong with the midfielder, Jean-Kevin Augustin’s struggles with Bielsa’s physically-demanding drills remain fresh on the minds of those at Elland Road.

Once bitten, twice shy.

