Report: Mexicans investors still serious bidders and will make third approach to buy Newcastle United

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, The Orlegi group – led by Alejandro Irarragorri, owner of Liga MX side Santos Laguna, and director of football Jose Riestr – are still very much in contention to buy Newcastle United, and have now expressed confidence over their chances of finally sealing a deal and getting it over the line.
Magpies owner Mike Ashley met with the two Mexican businessmen in London last month, and while it was claimed that those talks came to nothing, it’s believed that something productive could emerge this time out after two previous approaches fell through.
At the time, Ashley reportedly moved the goalposts when the proposals were set for legal inspection, but the latest offer from the Orlegi group is thought to be in the hands of their mergers and acquisitions department for fine-tuning.
The Mexicans have since gotten in touch with several prominent football names for information and advice over Newcastle, and they are now fully focused on the Toons having once considered buying Crystal Palace.
Ashley has failed to sell the Saint James’ Park outfit despise several bids in the past, with the takeover plans by UAE-based Bin Zayed Group falling through during the summer.
The Magpies were also recently linked with another possible takeover by former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon, but nothing productive emerged.