Report: Media duties in the EPL was one of the hold-ups to Marcelo Bielsa signing new Leeds United deal

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has finally signed a new one-year deal with the club after helping them seal Premier League promotion last term.

The Argentine is in his third season at Elland Road and will be keen to prove himself in the English top-flight.





Leeds face Liverpool tomorrow in their first Premier League game in 16 years, and it hasn’t come as a surprise to club insiders that Bielsa only agreed to a new deal yesterday.

Getting him to sign his last two one-year contracts with Leeds took time too, and one of the delays for the latest one has been revealed.

According to the Mirror’s David Anderson, one of the hold-ups to Bielsa signing his new deal was his astonishment at the increase in media duties he would have to perform in the Premier League.

The Leeds head coach was genuinely shocked, and it will be interesting to see how he adapts to the new demands.

Bielsa has now been in charge at Elland Road for longer than any other club in his coaching career, including Newell’s Old Boys, and Leeds board, the players and fans are more than delighted to have him in charge for 2020-21.