Report: Max Allegri ready to take Tottenham job should Mauricio Pochettino leave, Brendan Rodgers also on radar

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are afraid that manager Mauricio Pochettino is preparing to leave the club, and they have identified former Juventus boss Max Allegri as a potential replacement.
The Argentine boss admitted at the end of last season that he was ready to call it a day at North London had his side defeated Liverpool in the Champions League final, and following a woeful start to 2019-20, he could be tempted to finally leave having been with Spurs for five years.
Pochettino watched as Tottenham were dumped out of the League Cup by League Two outfit Colchester on Tuesday, and another campaign without silverware could be the final straw.
Allegri is currently on a sabbatical since leaving Turin at the end of last season, but he will likely jump at the chance to manage Spurs anytime the opportunity presents itself.
The Sun claims Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers will also be in running for the job given his recent exploits.
The former Swansea and Liverpool boss left Celtic in February to join the Foxes having won seven domestic trophies with the Scottish giants, and he has already turned them into a side capable of challenging for a top-six finish.
Tottenham suffered a 2-1 loss at his hands at the weekend, and his knowledge of the league could see him emerge as favourite for the job once it becomes available.
Allegri reached the Champions League final twice, and did dominate the Serie A, helping Juve to five consecutive titles.