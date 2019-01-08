Report: Mauricio Pochettino willing to sell Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Chinese club Beijing Guoan offered £11million for Belgium midfielder Mousa Dembele.
The 31-year-old, who joined Spurs from Fulham in 2012, has been a key player for the north London club over the years. However, Spurs will be willing to cash in on him as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.
The report claims that Mauricio Pochettino is willing to sell the Belgium international. Spurs have plenty of cover in midfield and they are now talking with the player over a potential exit.
Dembele has returned to training after nursing his ankle ligament injury, but he hasn’t been included in the squad to face Chelsea.
The Belgian midfielder is reportedly struggling with the rigours of a Premier League season, and he will welcome a move to China.
The emergence of Oliver Skipp and the resurgence of Moussa Sissoko means Spurs have enough cover in that position. Eric Dier, Harry Winks, and Victor Wanyama are other options in midfield for Pochettino.