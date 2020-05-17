Report: Mauricio Pochettino wants total control over signings at Newcastle United

If the widespread reports are to be believed, the Newcastle United takeover will go through despite the obstacles that are posed against them.

Several Premier League clubs have voiced concerns to the Premier League regarding the takeover due to piracy concerns.

However, according to the Mail on Sunday as also the Chronicle, there have been no red flags to date and the deal is expected to be approved soon.

Several medial outlets have claimed that Mauricio Pochettino is the first-choice candidate of the prospective Newcastle owners if they decide to part company with Steve Bruce.

It was reported earlier that Bruce will be given the job till the end of the campaign. After that, the new owners will bring in a top-class manager, and Pochettino is thought to be on top of their wish list.

The Sun has claimed that the former Spurs manager has made it clear that he wants complete control over signings. At Spurs, Pochettino failed to sign a single player in two consecutive windows and yet took the club to the Champions League final.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) will own 80% of Newcastle, Amanda Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi will have a 10% share in the club, and the Reuben brothers – Simon and David – will have a 10% stake as well.

Newcastle are interested in signing Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace. The Ivory Coast star is valued at more than £60million by Crystal Palace, but he could be tempted to move to Newcastle if they can appoint the Argentine.