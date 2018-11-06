Report: Mauricio Pochettino wants to stay at Tottenham

According to reports from The Sun, Mauricio Pochettino has told Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy that he wants to stay at the north London club.
Pochettino has been a long term target of La Liga giants Real Madrid. The European champions are ready to pay him a staggering £15 million a year, but Pochettino wants to continue with Spurs.
The news will come as a huge boost for Spurs fans who simply adore Pochettino. The Argentine has done a remarkable job with Spurs since he took charge at the club, and now he has told Levy that he is staying till the end of the season.
Poch has only just signed a new five-year contract at Tottenham and the Argentine has been able to tie down key players like Harry Kane and Dele Alli on long term deals.
Spurs find themselves fourth in the Premier League table ahead of Arsenal after 11 games. Pochettino failed to sign a single player during the summer transfer window, but he hopes to receive full support from Levy to bolster his squad in January.