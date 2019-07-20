Report: Mauricio Pochettino wants to build his central midfield partnership around Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Winks ahead of the upcoming season

According to Sunday Times and Daily Record journalist Duncan Castles, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to build his central midfield partnership around Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Winks ahead of the upcoming season.
Spurs broke the bank to secure the signing of the Frenchman, and he became their club-record signing earlier this month.
The £63 million man is expected to hit the ground running next season, and has already linked up with his new teammates for pre-season.
Pochettino sees Ndombele as the perfect and long-term replacement for Mousa Dembele, who left in January, and all eyes will be on the French international next season.
The 22-year-old was on the radar of the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Juventus and Manchester United earlier this summer after establishing himself as the best box-to-box midfielder in the Ligue 1 last term.
Ndombele is a blend of energy and tricks, and his dribbling and passing abilities set him apart from his peers.
Pochettino will definitely be looking to get the best out of the former Lyon man, and should Winks manage to stay fit for the majority of next season, both of them could combine to form the best midfield partnership in the league next season.