Report: Mauricio Pochettino thinks Wilfried Zaha’s style, quality and personality would see him fit in at new stadium

According to Bleacher Report, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is believed to think that the style, quality and personality of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha would see him fit in at Spurs’ new stadium.
Sources around the Ivory Coast international believe he is ready to challenge himself elsewhere after 15 years at Selhurst Park, and it is claimed that a top-six club has already made contact with his representatives.
Spurs have been tempted to sign Zaha for the past 18 months, and could finally make a move this summer with the club already considering selling 12 players as Pochettino looks to overhaul his squad.
Palace aren’t keen on letting go of their most valuable Player, but The Sun claims a bid in the region of £70million will be enough to prise the former Manchester United man away.
Zaha has constantly been a thorn in the flesh for Premier League defences in the last five seasons, scoring 30 league goals, and Pochettino seems keen on getting the best out of the hugely talented forward.
The Red Devils are also interested in bringing the 26-year-old back to Old Trafford as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes a reunion after both worked together at Cardiff City, and it remains to be seen if either them or Spurs will be willing to meet Palace’s hefty demands.