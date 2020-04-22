Report: Mauricio Pochettino interested in Newcastle United job

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague claimed yesterday on his Youtube channel that Mauricio Pochettino probably won’t be taking the job at Newcastle United if there’s an offer on the table.
He claimed that Pochettino, who is out of a job since November, is in no rush to look for new opportunities, as the Argentine knows he can manage some of the world’s biggest clubs when the right offer comes his way.
If the likes of Pep Guardiola, Thomas Tuchel and Zinedine Zidane leave their posts at Manchester City, PSG, and Real Madrid respectively, then Pochettino could be seen as the best option. Therefore, chances are very less that he would jump at the opportunity of joining Newcastle.
However, according to reports from Football Insider, the former Tottenham Hotspur boss is indeed interested in holding talks with Newcastle United when the takeover is completed.
PCP Capital Partners are closing in on their £300m purchase of Newcastle United and they’ve grand plans to bring the glory days back at the club.
The potential new owners are not ready to make the change immediately and they want Steve Bruce to keep the job till the end of the season. However, next summer they are ready to invest heavily and would want an elite-level manager to take charge.
Pochettino is a target of the prospective new owners and the former Spurs boss would consider any ambitious proposal from them. He would be a cracking signing for the club, and the Magpies fans should be thrilled if he arrives at St James’ Park.