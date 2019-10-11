Report: Mauricio Pochettino has always recorded Tottenham’s training sessions in order to forensically analyze them for improvement purposes

Tottenham Hotspur are currently going through a rough patch following an underwhelming start to the 2019-2020 season.
The Lilywhites have lost three Premier League games, been dumped out of the League Cup by League Two outfit Colchester United and are yet to win a Champions League game, drawing with Olympiacos and suffering a 7-2 loss at the hands of Bayern Munich.
Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is under a lot of pressure, and there were recent reports that the Argentine is no longer close to the squad like he once was.
It was reported that he has now taken to watching his players in training on the club’s CCTV cameras as a result.
However, it has emerged that Pochettino has always recorded and filmed his side’s training sessions since he became a manager in 2009.
The 47-year-old did so at Espanyol and Southampton, and according to The Athletic, he does it in order to be able to forensically analyze his players and see where improvements can be made.
Pochettino also constantly looks out for his own shortcomings too, he does the same with the matches, and didn’t just start doing so all of a sudden.
While how distant he has become from the players isn’t exactly known, he has been backed to quickly turn things around, and it will be interesting to see how his side responds after the international break.