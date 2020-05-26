Report: Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become Newcastle United manager and will look to bring Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane to SJP

According to TodoFichajes, Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the next Newcastle United manager and he will look to reunite Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane with him at St. James’ Park.

The Argentine was fired by Spurs last November following a woeful start to the campaign, but is now free to negotiate with other clubs after the end of his gardening leave last week.

Pochettino is top of the managerial wishlist of the would-be owners of Newcastle, and TodoFichajes claims that he has some conditions that must be met ahead of his move to SJP, with signing a couple of his desired players for the project ahead chief among them.

The former Tottenham boss is said to have personally gotten in touch with Kane to convince him to join him at the Toons, but it might cost around £150 million to land the English striker.

The two-time Golden Boot winner has four years left on his current contract, and chairman Daniel Levy has slapped the aforementioned hefty fees on his head to shoo off suitors.

Landing Kane and a couple of top players will definitely boost Newcastle’s top-six chances immediately, with Pochettino already proven when it comes to guiding teams to the upper reaches of the Premier League table.

However, convincing the 26-year-old, who craves winning silverware, to move to a club like Newcastle despite being potentially owned by a very wealthy consortium could prove to be herculean, and it will be interesting to see what happens.