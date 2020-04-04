Report: Mauricio Pochettino had plans to lure Real Madrid’s Achraf Hakimi to Tottenham Hotspur

According to The Athletic’s Dominic Fifield, Tottenham Hotspur salivated at the possibility of luring Real Madrid defender Achraf Hakimi to the club once his loan deal at Borussia Dortmund had concluded back when Mauricio Pochettino was the manager and influencing their transfer policy.
The Morocco international has been at the Bundesliga side on a two-year loan deal and has consistently impressed, attracting plenty of suitors in the process.
Chelsea, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are all keen on him, while Dortmund are also interested in retaining his services on a permanent basis.
It remains to be seen if Tottenham are still interested in Hakimi, but adding such a quality and versatile defender to their ranks will definitely do them a lot of good.
While the 21-year-old is primarily a right-back, he is also more than capable of playing as a left-back and can play further up the pitch on both flanks.
Madrid have Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy as their first-choice at right and left-back respectively – two quality options – and will most likely cash in on Hakimi this summer.
With 10 assists and seven goals to his name in 36 appearances this term, the youngster’s topnotch attacking abilities cannot be questioned, while his defensive abilities are as good as they come.
Spurs could do with an upgrade on right-back Serge Aurier and left-back Ben Davies, and the Madrid man could be their answer.
He has proven that he has what it takes to become the greatest versatile full-back in the game going forward, and while Pochettino is no longer around to convince Tottenham to buy him, boss Jose Mourinho shouldn’t hesitate to go after his signature this summer.