Report: Mauricio Pochettino eyeing Wilfried Zaha ahead of PSG move after failing with Tottenham Hotspur’s bids

According to The Sun, erstwhile manager Mauricio Pochettino is expected to take over at Paris Saint-Germain following the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel, and he will be given a huge war chest to spend straightaway.

As a result, Crystal Palace fear that the Argentine will come calling again for the services of Wilfried Zaha after failing with several bids during his time at North London.





Pochettino was keen to bolster his attack with the addition of the Ivory Coast international, but chairman Daniel Levy didn’t back him enough in the transfer market due to Palace’s asking price.

Pochettino was left frustrated last July, claiming his job title should be changed from manager to head coach as he had no influence over Tottenham’s transfer activity.

However, that is expected to change at PSG and he is likely to be given all that he wants to help them win the Champions League.

He has been linked with moves for his former charges Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen, and while landing the duo should come easy as they are currently surplus to requirements at Spurs and Inter Milan respectively, Palace won’t be keen to let their star player go easily.

AC Milan are eyeing a £50 million bid for the 28-year-old, and he will be keen to leave for a big club having been prevented from forcing an exit last summer.

PSG are expected to join the race once Pochettino arrives, and the EPL star won’t hesitate to join the French giants.

Zaha was given a five-year deal worth £130,000 a week in 2018, making him the club’s highest-paid player ever, and he has scored eight goals and assisted twice in 14 Premier League games so far this term.

Adding the Palace star to their star-studded attack will help boost PSG’s chances in Europe, and Pochettino will be looking forward to the exciting project ahead.