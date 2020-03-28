Report: Mauricio Pochettino decided against signing Philippe Coutinho for Tottenham Hotspur as he was keen to keep the dressing room equilibrium

According to Mirror Sport, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy wanted to complete a transfer for Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho last summer, but Mauricio Pochettino didn’t want to sign the Brazilian.
Having made his reputation as a manager without big names, the Argentine was keen to keep the Spurs’ dressing room equilibrium as he has always preferred to work with young players and develop them.
Coutinho was available on loan after struggling to impress during his first full season at Barcelona, and Tottenham chairman was ready to meet the demands and get a deal over the line.
Spurs brought in Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso, and landing the former Liverpool star, albeit temporarily, would have been a huge statement of intent.
Bayern Munich took the punt on the Brazil international instead, and he has enjoyed a decent level of success at the star-studded Bundesliga side, scoring nine goals and registering eight assists across all competitions.
Pochettino has since left Tottenham after he was shown the exit door last November following their poor start to the campaign, with Jose Mourinho now calling the shots at the North London club.
Spurs have been recently linked with Coutinho again, with Chelsea and Arsenal also said to be keen on the 27-year-old.
He cost Barcelona £142 million in January 2018, but the La Liga giants are willing to loan him out again, with the player said to be interested in returning to the English top-flight.