Report: Mauricio Pochettino convinced Tanguy Ndombele to join Tottenham Hotspur by telling him they intend to build a Premier League-winning team for 2019/20

According to L’Équipe (via GFFN), Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele was fully convinced he wants to join Tottenham Hotspur after a trip to the North London club earlier this month.
The France international was with the national team for the Euros 2020 qualifiers before visiting Spurs’ facilities, but it was a discussion with boss Mauricio Pochettino that persuaded him into agreeing on a move.
The Argentine told Ndombele of the club’s project going forward, and of their plans to assemble a squad capable of winning the English Premier League next season.
Tottenham fans would surely love the report given the club’s lack of silverware in recent times.
They came close to winning the Champions League last term only to lose to Liverpool in the final, but the squad isn’t strong enough to repeat such feat next season.
However, Pochettino is keen to boost his ranks with quality signings this summer, with Ndombele a top target of his.
Lyon and Spurs are still thrashing out a deal, and it seems a move will work out.
Club chairman Daniel Levy is ready to splash the cash this summer after not spending any money in the last two transfer windows, and should the club successfully land most of their targets this window, strongly challenging for the Premier League title is very possible next season.