Report: Mauricio Pochettino concerned with lack of plan B at Tottenham

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is concerned that his side lacks attacking plan B, following the departure of Fernando Llorente.
Although Llorente didn’t play enough games last season and certainly wasn’t a regular starter, he provided directness and an alternative attacking plan for Spurs.
The report claims that Spurs tried to sign him this summer, and was even offered a fresh new deal, but the 34-year-old rejected the move. He is still a free agent, though.
Tottenham faced difficulty in breaking down Newcastle United in their last match, and there is a suggestion that Spurs are missing a target man.
It could prove costly for Spurs
The north London club are lacking Llorente’s height and physical presence, and thus Spurs cannot utilise a more direct style if their original plan proved unsuccessful.
What option does Pochettino have? The Argentine has not named a recognised striker on the bench in all three of the club’s opening Premier League games.
Troy Parrott is an exciting young talent but he is unproven at this level.
The likes of Heung-min Son, Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela or even Dele Alli are all attacking midfielders who loves to get forward and bang in goals, but still, Pochettino is lacking an alternative attacking plan.
One defeat doesn’t change the fact that Spurs are a very good side, but this is a problem that has been concerning the Argentine, and rightly so.