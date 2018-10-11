Report: Mauricio Pochettino big admirer of Eric Bailly

According to reports from the Daily Star, Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign Eric Bailly from Manchester United in the January transfer window.
The 24-year-old has made only three starts in the Premier League this season, and has become increasingly disillusioned with life at United under Jose Mourinho.
The Ivory Coast defender, who is on £75k per week wages at United, could look to push for a move.
The report claims that Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is a keen admirer of the player and could make a move for him in January.
Bailly has a contract at United till 2020 and United would look to recoup all of the £30m he cost them from Villarreal in 2016. The Ivorian fears he can’t see a long term future for him at Old Trafford after he was hauled off before half time in last weekend’s 3-2 win over Newcastle.
The United boss is looking to bolster his defence and is still keen to sign Toby Alderweireld. He could even use Bailly as bait in the hope of luring Alderweireld, who is yet to sign a new contract at Spurs.