Report: Matty Longstaff wants to sit down with Newcastle United potential new owners and thrash out a deal

According to The Sun, Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff is ready to sign a long-term extension if owner Mike Ashley’s 13-year reign at Saint James’ Park ends.
The 20-year-old has a few months left on the £850-per-week contract he signed in 2018, his first as a pro, and renewal talks broke down prior to the suspension of footballing activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Both club and player haven’t been able to reach an agreement on what terms for a new deal should be like, and with a takeover underway, Longstaff is happy to wait till the new owners arrive before talks resume.
Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan and Marseille have both registered interest in the Newcastle academy graduate, and would have been rubbing their hands together at the prospects of paying just £400,000 in development compensation to land his services this summer.
However, Matty will very likely sign a new deal once the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia complete their takeover as he is a quality player needed for the home-grown quota.
Ashley has agreed to sell Newcastle for around £300 million, and with the Premier League currently carrying out its owners’ and directors’ test, an official confirmation has been widely tipped to happen before the end of May.