Report: Matty Longstaff waiting to hear from prospective new Newcastle owners

According to The Guardian, Matty Longstaff is waiting for the potential Newcastle United takeover to go through before making a final decision on his future.

The report has claimed that Longstaff has agreed a short-term extension to his current contract at Newcastle and will stay at the club until the end of the season.





The 20-year-old midfielder will then become a free agent, and The Guardian has reported that although Udinese want the youngster, the England Under-20 international is waiting to hear what Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) – the potential new owners of the Magpies – have to say before making a final decision on his future.

Sensible plan

Longstaff is a very good and promising young midfielder, and there is no surprise that Udinese are reportedly interested in him.

However, Newcastle are a big club, and the prospective new owners of the Magpies could offer him a better deal than Italian outfit Udinese.

It is very sensible of the young midfielder to wait until the potential Newcastle takeover has gone through, as there is no rush for him to make a decision just yet.

Longstaff staying at Newcastle would be great for the club, as he could become a star in the future.