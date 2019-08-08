Report: Matty Longstaff expected to remain with Newcastle United, barring any late loan offers

According to The Sun, Newcastle United midfielder Matty Longstaff will only leave Saint James’ Park before today’s transfer deadline if any late surprising bids to take him on loan come.
Barring that, the 19-year-old is expected to remain with manager Steve Bruce’s first-team for the time being after impressing during the pre-season.
Barring any late surprises, understand Matty Longstaff will be staying at #nufc and not going out on loan.
The teenager scored a screamer in the 2-1 win over St Etienne a few days ago, and will now be hoping for more game time this season after his older brother Sean broke into the first-team last term.
The box-to-box midfielder played his first senior game during Newcastle’s Premier League Asia Trophy win over West Ham, and will be looking forward to making his competitive debut sooner rather than later.
And that could be on the cards if Longstaff continues to impress in training.
Matty’s ability to also play as a right-back and a No10 means he could have more playing chances too, but a loan move to a Championship side where he can be guaranteed regular playing minutes will do his development a whole lot of good.
The Longstaff brothers are the first to play for Newcastle first-team since Shola Ameobi and Sammy Ameobi, and it will be interesting to see if both can form a midfield partnership going forward.